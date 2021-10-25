KJ Apa Proves His Love to "Wife" Clara Berry By Drinking Her Breast Milk

If you're wondering how KJ Apa takes his coffee, look no further.
It turns out the Riverdale star likes his roast warm with a bit of milk— Clara Berry's breast milk, to be precise. Over the weekend, the new dad shared a video to Instagram with the caption, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it."
In the brief clip, the actor pours a splash of the milk from a bottle, presumably newborn son Sasha's, at which point someone says, "KJ, no!"
He then turns to the person next to him and quips, "Merci beaucoup," before taking a sip of his hot beverage.
KJ's video elicited mixed responses from his followers, including Clara, who remarked, "Happy to feed my family."
It seems that Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan is an advocate for drinking breast milk, as she shared, "Ahaha yessss i told you!" while Bella Thorne simply said, "This is amazing gross and amazing all at the same time hahaha."
Unsurprisingly, many of KJ's followers were too distracted by the breast milk to notice that he called the model his wife; it's the first time the Riverdale actor has hinted at his new relationship status.
KJ and Clara welcomed their first child together in September. "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara announced on Sunday, Sept. 26. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."
Sasha's arrival was celebrated by much of the Riverdale cast, including Vanessa, who is mom to son River with estranged husband Michael Kopech. She wrote, "River's new bestie!! #boymom."
KJ and Clara shared that they were expecting a bundle of joy in May. They kept the pregnancy reveal simple by posting photos of the model's growing bump, with KJ writing, "she's pregnant," in case there was any confusion.
Following Sasha's September birth, KJ shared the family's maternity photo shoot, melting hearts by writing that he'd "found the answer to all my questions."
And just yesterday, Clara gave her followers another glimpse of the colorful and funky shoot on her own profile, joking that she's "not really the kind who does pregnant black and white pictures."
