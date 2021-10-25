How Jennifer Tilly Helped BFF Sutton Stracke Get on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : "Chucky" Star Jennifer Tilly Details Her Return in Killer New Show

Beverly Hills can be a scary place.

Just ask Jennifer Tilly, who's reprising her famous role in the Child's Play franchise for SYFY's new Chucky series and helping her best friend Sutton Stracke navigate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress dished on both shows during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 25, telling Justin Sylvester and guest host Cynthia Bailey that she actually helped Stracke prepare for the Bravo show.

"They tape a dinner party where it's like you're on the show, so I was trying to get Sutton all riled up," Tilly recalled. "Sutton's really funny when she gets worked up. But when I walked in she was talking about being on the board of the American Ballet Theater. I was like, 'I don't think the Housewives want stable people that help charities.'"

As a self-proclaimed Real Housewives "superfan," Tilly knew what her longtime friend was in for. Sutton, however, "hadn't really watched" the show.