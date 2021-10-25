How Jennifer Tilly Helped BFF Sutton Stracke Get on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills can be a scary place.
Just ask Jennifer Tilly, who's reprising her famous role in the Child's Play franchise for SYFY's new Chucky series and helping her best friend Sutton Stracke navigate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The actress dished on both shows during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 25, telling Justin Sylvester and guest host Cynthia Bailey that she actually helped Stracke prepare for the Bravo show.
"They tape a dinner party where it's like you're on the show, so I was trying to get Sutton all riled up," Tilly recalled. "Sutton's really funny when she gets worked up. But when I walked in she was talking about being on the board of the American Ballet Theater. I was like, 'I don't think the Housewives want stable people that help charities.'"
As a self-proclaimed Real Housewives "superfan," Tilly knew what her longtime friend was in for. Sutton, however, "hadn't really watched" the show.
Exhibit A, according to Tilly: "She goes, 'I want to be on The Real Housewives because I want to highlight my philanthropy, and the Housewives of Beverly Hills, they seem like they're really nice and not as mean as the other ones.'"
RHOBH fans are surely aware that Sutton's opinion has likely changed, but even now, Tilly still "loves" watching her BFF on the show.
Does that mean Tilly could see herself joining the Beverly Hills cast one day?
Not exactly. "I want to come on and be part of a storyline but nobody can see my messy house," she joked. "I am just not fancy enough."
For now, fans of Tilly's can catch her on Chucky, reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine.
"The thing I found is that people really love Chucky," the actress explained on Daily Pop. "They identify with him. They don't see him as a crazed killer, they see him as one of them—like, he's a regular guy. He likes to smoke a doobie, he likes to drink a beer, he's got a gender fluid kid, a nagging wife, you know...So it's really sort of therapeutic to watch him go out and kill people because, I don't know, maybe deep down that's what everybody really wants to do."
Tiffany certainly wants to! According to Tilly, the bride of Chucky is ready to wreak havoc all season long.
"I have all kinds of love scenes," she dished. "I'm making out with girls, I'm making out with guys, I'm killing people wearing high heels—which is a little difficult to do—it's just so much fun."
"Unhinged" and "demonic" were other words used to describe the modern-day killer doll.
"I always thought Tiffany was a nice girl that once in a while liked to kill people, but she felt really bad about it afterwards," Tilly added. "But when I started reading all the stuff that Don [Mancini] wrote for me, I'm like, 'No, she really is evil.' She's fashionable but she's evil."
Chucky airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on SYFY and USA.
