Olympic Volleyball Player April Ross Has an Urgent Health Message That You Need to Hear

At this point, professional beach volleyball player April Ross has acquired quite the accessories collection, having amassed Olympic medals in every hue. But there's one neckpiece that might mean even more than all the gold, silver and bronze in the world: A Tiffany open heart pendant mom Margie Ross gifted her while she was in high school.

Having lost her mother to metastatic breast cancer when she was a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Southern California, "It's definitely a keepsake to me," the Olympian shared in an interview with E! News. "It was such a nice gift and so special."

So it only comes out on extremely special occasions, such as when she and then-teammate Jen Kessy went to the 2012 Olympics in London. "I brought it out to wear it, just because it was such a huge momentous moment and I wanted to bring my mom with me in some way," she explained.