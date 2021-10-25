Why Cynthia Bailey's Friendship With Kenya Moore Changed After Housewives' Girls Trip Fight

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Talks Fight With Kenya Moore on "Girls Trip"

An eye-opening paradise vacation.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has already led to some unexpected confrontations between Bravo stars, including The Real Housewives of New York City O.G.s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Now, another Housewives franchise has proven to be rocked by the Girls Trip: former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey spilled on how the Peacock spin-off changed her relationship with pal Kenya Moore.

"Kenya and I are friends," Cynthia exclusively confirmed during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 25. "I will always have love for my friend. However, I think it's very important—and I'm not always that great at this—setting healthy boundaries in your friendships, because sometimes I give people passes and passes and passes, and they don't know when they do things to disappoint me or hurt my feelings, because I'm the passive girl. It's like a volcano, and then finally there's that one thing that sets you off, and it's not even that one thing, it's like over the time you've been friends with this person."