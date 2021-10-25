Why Cynthia Bailey's Friendship With Kenya Moore Changed After Housewives' Girls Trip Fight

An eye-opening paradise vacation.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has already led to some unexpected confrontations between Bravo stars, including The Real Housewives of New York City O.G.s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.
Now, another Housewives franchise has proven to be rocked by the Girls Trip: former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey spilled on how the Peacock spin-off changed her relationship with pal Kenya Moore.
"Kenya and I are friends," Cynthia exclusively confirmed during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 25. "I will always have love for my friend. However, I think it's very important—and I'm not always that great at this—setting healthy boundaries in your friendships, because sometimes I give people passes and passes and passes, and they don't know when they do things to disappoint me or hurt my feelings, because I'm the passive girl. It's like a volcano, and then finally there's that one thing that sets you off, and it's not even that one thing, it's like over the time you've been friends with this person."
And, an explosive argument ensued.
"With all that said, she pissed me off," Cynthia dished. "I was really hurt and I couldn't let it go. I had to think about why I was feeling this way, because I love Kenya. I know she loves me. I had to think and pray about our relationship. It is what it is."
Following Girls Trip, Cynthia and Kenya worked to rebuild (and redefine) their friendship.
"We had a real conversation, and we have talked since then, we have had some conversations and those conversations were good," Cynthia added. "The dynamic of the friendship has definitely changed since the trip, but there will always be love there. I take accountability for the fact that I'm not always as vocal as I should be in friendships when people do things that I don't like."
And, Cynthia has been open about leaving RHOA to protect her relationships.
"I won't say that reality TV will break up a marriage or break up a friendship. I just think it's very difficult on a reality show to keep healthy relationships in general, whether it's a friend, whether it's your man," Cynthia concluded. "It's not an easy thing to do."
Watch the full interview above to hear why Cynthia isn't taking any reality TV risks with her "second chance at love" in husband Mike Hill!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)