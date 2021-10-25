Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Karen Huger Says Nicki Minaj Put This Housewife on Blast During the RHOP Reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac star dished on the upcoming season six reunion with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Get all the shady details on Nicki Minaj's appearance.

Watch: "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

Nicki Minaj is coming in hot at The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion.

That's according to Karen Huger, who stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse on Sunday, Oct. 26's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Put on the spot during a shady question and answer game, the Grande Dame was pressed to reveal which Potomac Housewife is Nicki's "least favorite."

Looking back at the recently filmed reunion where Nicki made a surprise appearance, Karen said she didn't think the rapper disliked any of them. "She's just a real, real girl, and so she held their feet to their fire," Karen told host Andy Cohen, but not without adding an important disclaimer: Some were left more burnt than others. 

One example? "She charged Gizelle [Bryant]'s ass up!" Karen revealed with a laugh. "It was so wonderful. Wonderful!"

According to Karen, Nicki asked her frenemy Gizelle questions that "normally, editing cuts." 

"I ask those and they never make the tapes," she added. "So I'm hoping they keep that with Nicki."

Thankfully for Karen and curious fans alike, Andy said he thinks the questions will indeed be featured on the show.

Teasing more of what's to come, the pair also recalled a "long conversation" that Nicki had with Candiace Dillard about her music.

"I loved how she went for the juice with Candiace because she is a no-nonsense kind of businesswoman about the music industry," Karen explained. "She held Candiace accountable. So stay tuned! I did like how Candiace finally pushed through."

As Karen said, stay tuned for more! 

The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

