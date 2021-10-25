Kim Kardashian Reveals the Impact Kanye "Ye" West Still Has on Her Behind the Scenes

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

They may be exes, but when it comes to Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—Kim Kardashian is far from heartless.

As the parents of four approach the one-year mark of their divorce filing, it's clear there's no shortage of respect between the former husband and wife. After all, the aspiring lawyer still goes by Kim Kardashian West. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the 41-year-old mogul explained just how much she and the Grammy-winning rapper remain intertwined despite their split after six years of marriage. For one, they've remained business partners.

"He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information," she told the magazine about her underwear brand. "I think he enjoys the process."

His penchant for simplicity has also made an impact on the future of Kardashian's business portfolio. "He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He's always super simple," she shared. "I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live."