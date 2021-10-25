Jordana Brewster Sends Loving Message to Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow After Wedding

Jordana Brewster is still reveling in watching Meadow Walker say "I do."
The Fast & Furious star, who was a close friend of late co-star Paul Walker, was one of the beloved guests in attendance for the 22-year-old model's dreamy beachfront wedding on Oct. 22. That same day, Meadow took to her Instagram to announce that she'd tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan by sharing black-and-white photos and footage from her ceremony.
Captioning a few sweet pics from the gorgeous day on Oct. 23, the Dallas actress gave a heartfelt shoutout to the bride on Instagram, writing, "I'm so happy for you, beauty," to which Meadow replied, "I love you." Among the close family and friends in attendance, the actress was also pictured alongside fellow guest and Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel.
A source previously confirmed to E! News that Vin, who is also Meadow's godfather, walked the model down the aisle in place of her dad.
Meadow's October wedding took place just two months after she confirmed her engagement to the actor. In an Instagram video shared with fans in early August, the model confirmed the happy news when she showed off her beautiful diamond ring while out for a quick swim.
The proposal came just a few weeks after the two went public with their romance. At the time, news of her relationship got a stamp of approval from Jordana, who left a series of heart emojis under one of Louis' Instagram post.
After all, the most important thing in life, as Vin's character from the film franchise once put it, will always be family.