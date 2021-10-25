Chris Harrison and Girlfriend Lauren Zima Are Engaged

Four months after exiting the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison is ready for a new journey.
The former ABC host took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to announce his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Zima. "I love you @laurenzima," he wrote alongside photos from the proposal, which took place in California's Napa Valley Wine Country. "The next chapter starts now!"
Lauren also shared the news on her social media page. "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this," the Entertainment Tonight correspondent captioned her Instagram post. "You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."
In response to their engagement, the couple—who made their red carpet debut in January 2019—received a flood of well wishes from Bachelor Nation. "Oh my goodnessssssssssss congratulations you two," Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Chris' post. "This is perfect." Peter Weber wrote, "So happy for you two! Congrats!!"
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins also gave the couple a "heck yes" in the comments, writing, "This is incredible, so pumped!" And Hannah Brown added, "congrats!!! Very happy for both of you!!"
The engagement announcement comes just a few months after Chris permanently stepped down as host of The Bachelor. In a statement posted to Instagram in June, Chris said, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."
Chris had previously stepped away from his hosting duties after making controversial comments in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. During the February discussion, Chris defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire during Matt James' season after 2018 photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party. He later apologized for his "unacceptable" comments.
"Hello everyone, I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful," he wrote on Instagram in February. "My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke."
"I set standards for myself, and have not met them," Chris continued. "I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."