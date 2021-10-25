Chris Harrison and Girlfriend Lauren Zima Are Engaged

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

Four months after exiting the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison is ready for a new journey.

The former ABC host took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to announce his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Zima. "I love you @laurenzima," he wrote alongside photos from the proposal, which took place in California's Napa Valley Wine Country. "The next chapter starts now!"

Lauren also shared the news on her social media page. "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this," the Entertainment Tonight correspondent captioned her Instagram post. "You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

In response to their engagement, the couple—who made their red carpet debut in January 2019—received a flood of well wishes from Bachelor Nation. "Oh my goodnessssssssssss congratulations you two," Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Chris' post. "This is perfect." Peter Weber wrote, "So happy for you two! Congrats!!"