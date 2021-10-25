JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

JoJo Siwa is dancing solo.
A source tells E! News the 18-year-old influencer and girlfriend Kylie Prew "split weeks ago" after less than a year together.
JoJo revealed she was dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend" in February 2021, less than a month after coming out. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote on social media. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"
The Dance Moms alum later introduced Kylie to her followers and shared plenty of photos of the pair taking their love to the Happiest Place on Earth on Disney World dates.
However, JoJo alluded to some of the difficulties posed by their long-distance relationship in April, when it appeared Kylie was living in Florida while the Dancing With the Stars contestant stayed in Los Angeles.
"We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad," JoJo explained at the time in a tearful selfie. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."
Rumors about their split spread a couple weeks after JoJo began competing on the ABC dancing show. After the September premiere, JoJo shared a picture of Kylie kissing her cheek and wrote of their dog, "Happy daughters day to our sweeeet little pup:)!!" And although Kylie hasn't posted the Nickelodeon star to her Instagram feed since June, they were spotted hanging out at Disneyland on Oct. 11.
People reported on Oct. 15 that JoJo alluded to a breakup during a red carpet appearance. "I struggle when anything is new and I went through something that was new and I had never gone through before," she explained. "And it was tough and it is still tough and I cried about it last night."
She added, "I am missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me."
E! News has reached out to JoJo's rep for comment.