Chris Evans' Tweets About The Office's Jim & Pam Will Make You Swoon

You can't beet this.
Just in case we needed another reason to swoon over the Knives Out star, Chris Evans has proved to be just like the rest of us: binging The Office on a Saturday.
"When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they're both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff," Evans tweeted on Oct. 23.
The romantic episode in question follows long-distance couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), who seem to be out of sync when in actuality, their actions are mirroring each other. The duo end up leaving identical voice mails at the end of the day. And yes, we can only imagine Evans' is our soulmate, too.
Even The Office cast couldn't help but gush over Evans' fandom. Krasinski retweeted the post, adding an Office GIF of himself as Jim doing jazz hands.
Co-star Fischer similarly shared the tweet with a GIF of Jim and Pam high-fiving.
Evans was starstruck: "Krasinski is my boy and I've met Jenna once, but for a minute I'm gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet," he replied.
Might we propose a couples costume for Evans—who is still seemingly still on the market—as Jim, with Lizzo as Pam?
No three-hole-punch or Face Book needed.
