Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up During Lunch With Dad Scott Disick

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Mason Disick's Instagram

Mason Disick, is that you?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest child is almost 12, and already the pre-teen looks ready for a drivers license! Dad Scott snapped an adorable pic of Mason at lunch on Sunday, Oct. 24. "Just chillin with my best friend," Scott captioned the Instagram Story overlooking the ocean.

Mason has already gotten into the Halloween spirit early with a scene-stealing Freddy Krueger costume at aunt Kylie Jenner's spooky bash on Oct. 12 to celebrate her Kylie Cosmetics collab with Nightmare On Elm Street. The 11-year-old even accompanied mom Kourtney and future stepdad Travis Barker to Halloween Horror Nights last month.

It's clear that Scott has been seeing Mason's evolution into a tween, seemingly overnight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet throwback pic of a young Mason setting up a lemonade stand earlier this year, captioning, "Found this oldie but so goody."

Plus, Mason is donning a skull and crossbones tank in the old pic, prime for Halloween season now!