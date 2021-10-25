Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Here's Your First Look at Porsha Williams' RHOA Spinoff Porsha's Family Matters

Porsha Williams' quick engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia is causing major drama with her family in this exclusive first look at her new Bravo series. Watch the Porsha's Family Matters trailer

Watch: Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

Porsha's getting married!

E! News has the exclusive first look at Porsha Williams' new The Real Housewives of Atlanta limited spinoff series, Porsha's Family Matters, premiering Sunday, Nov. 28 on Bravo. And for any fans who were saddened by the news of her recent RHOA exit, this wild trailer will make your day.

It's clear from the preview that Porsha's quick engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia is causing major drama with her family as the group heads to Mexico for what's meant to be a relaxing retreat. However, Porsha's outspoken family of aunts, sisters, cousins, friends, grandmother and more quickly voice concerns over her new romance.

"I have single handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s--t," Porsha laughs before telling her family, "I'm his fourth wife."

"I want to know why Simon's three previous marriages didn't work," one family member questions while another asks, "How you engaged to a married man?" referencing Simon's ex and Porsha's former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Real Housewives Bombshells From Not All Diamonds and Rosé

Porsha clarifies, "The optics don't look great because people don't have all the facts."

Even Porsha's ex-fiancé and father of her daughter, PJ, Dennis McKinley is along for the ride. "Things are never really over with the baby mother," Dennis shares in a confessional.

Simon later tells Porsha, "I'm always gonna stand my ground. There's no other man that's going to speak over me."

Simon adds, "You need to stay the f--k out of my business," before a huge physical altercation erupts at the end of the trailer with Porsha sobbing in Simon's arms.

See all the drama, plus yoga, meditation and tequila-fueled partying, in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Bravo's limited series The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Family Matters premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

