Former Victoria's Secret Model Selita Ebanks Says Body Expectations Weren't "Natural"

Watch : How Victoria's Secret Set Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Stripping down to get to the truth.

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Selita Ebanks detailed her rough behind-the-scenes supermodel experience during E!'s True Hollywood Story airing tonight, Oct. 25.

"Modeling for Victoria's Secret, there's a code you have to follow," Ebanks revealed in an exclusive sneak peek at the special. "There is expectation to maintain the size, and unfortunately, we are going against Mother Nature. It is not something that's natural, it is not something that should happen. It's tough."

Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser noted she heard that some models "back in the day" only ate an apple every 24 hours to maintain their trim physiques; such were just the beauty standards of the brand.

As Ebanks explained, the goal for every model was to become an Angel. "I've been on many runways, but, to be a part of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, for me, was more than just a job. It was the highlight," Ebanks recalled.