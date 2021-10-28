A Day in the Life: 3 Miss America Contestants Share What It's Like to Prep for the Iconic Competition

Watch : Gretchen Carlson Defends Miss America Swimsuit Changes

After 100 years and more than a few revamps (buh-bye, bikinis!) the images of the Miss America Competition remain iconic: Two women clutching each other during an agonizingly long pause (seriously, Camille Schrier, who's held the title for the past two years due to COVID waited nearly 30 full seconds to hear her name called), tears, hugs, confetti and an onstage strut to show off your practiced pageant wave and shiny new accessory.