The Jonas Brothers Are Starring in Netflix's First-Ever Family Roast: All the Details

You'll be burnin' up over this news.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to star in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special premiering globally on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 23.
"Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family," the streaming service announced in a press release on Monday, Oct. 25. "You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests–all to give them a roasting they'll never forget."
The JoBros aren't the only celebrities fans will see on the show. Kenan Thompson is hosting the roast, and Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall are all making guest appearances on the program.
This marks Netflix's first-ever family roast.
In addition to starring in the special, Kevin, Joe and Nick are fulfilling the roles of executive producers.
Emma Conway and Gabe Truner of production company Fulwell 73 are also executive producing along with showrunner James Longman. Lauren Greenberg is serving as head writer.
While fans will have to wait and see what kind of friendly jabs the siblings take, they've seen the brothers poke fun at each other before.
Whether they're cracking jokes in interviews or posting funny content on social media, the Jonas Brothers have proven time and time again they know how to have a good time.
