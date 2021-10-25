Shirtless Orlando Bloom Wins "Dad of the Year" for Decorating Daughter Daisy Dove's Room

Orlando Bloom has admitted it: He's really just like us!
Well, not quite—because he is Orlando Bloom after all. But in a new video shared on Instagram, the Carnival Row star revealed he gets stuck painting and putting together toys like any parents of a toddler. In the clip he shared online, the star appeared to be in daughter Daisy Dove's bedroom or playroom, where he was in the process of building something for his baby girl.
"Stars," he proclaimed, "they're just like us." Meanwhile, his other half Katy Perry deemed him "Dad of the Year" for his efforts. In addition to assembling the new item, he was also photographed decorating one of the walls with daisies using stencils in homage to their little one's name.
However, his work was not the only thing fans' noticed. The actor was also shirtless during the process, spurring some comments from followers. "Sexy worker!" someone wrote.
Another fan commented, "DADDY" with some fire emojis.
One follower asked, "Can you paint my walls."
While it feels like just yesterday the couple welcomed their first child together, it's actually been more than a year since Daisy arrived into the world. "1 year ago today is the day my life began…" Katy tweeted in August. "Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."
The singer also commemorated her fiancé's first Father's Day after their child's birth. "Happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift," she captioned an Instagram post at the time. "I love you WHOLE world."