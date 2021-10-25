Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Friends Stars Honor James Michael Tyler After His Death

Watch : "Friends" Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59

The Friends family is mourning the loss of a beloved member.

On Oct. 24, actor James Michael Tyler—who played Gunther on the hit TV series—passed away "peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer, his manager confirmed in a statement to E! News. He was 59.

After news of his death emerged, Tyler's former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. "Friends would not have been the same without you," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the show. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Courteney Cox also shared a message to Tyler on Instagram. "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you," she captioned a photo of the actor. "Rest In peace James."