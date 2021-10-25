13 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon You Don't Want To Miss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are still a couple of months away, but it doesn't hurt to get some holiday shopping done early. In fact, many retailers have already started putting out their Black Friday deals such as QVC, Coach Outlet and Walmart. If your go-to place to shop online is Amazon, we've got some amazing pre-Black Friday deals you should take advantage of.

For instance, the colorful and highly versatile Le Creuset Sauteuse is 40% off right now. It's a definite must-have for your kitchen, and we suggest snagging this one as soon as possible as it's bound to sell out soon. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer with over 250,000 five-star reviews is also on sale for just $35.

There are so many great items on sale from home and tech to fashion and beauty. We've rounded up some early Black Friday deals you don't want to miss. Check those out below.