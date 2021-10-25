13 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon You Don't Want To Miss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are still a couple of months away, but it doesn't hurt to get some holiday shopping done early. In fact, many retailers have already started putting out their Black Friday deals such as QVC, Coach Outlet and Walmart. If your go-to place to shop online is Amazon, we've got some amazing pre-Black Friday deals you should take advantage of.
For instance, the colorful and highly versatile Le Creuset Sauteuse is 40% off right now. It's a definite must-have for your kitchen, and we suggest snagging this one as soon as possible as it's bound to sell out soon. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer with over 250,000 five-star reviews is also on sale for just $35.
There are so many great items on sale from home and tech to fashion and beauty. We've rounded up some early Black Friday deals you don't want to miss. Check those out below.
Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid
This handy lid will immediately transform your Instant Pot into a 6-in-1 kitchen appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat and dehydrate. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and right now you can snag this for just $50.
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
This advanced anti-aging face cream uses a maximum strength retinol formula to lift, brighten and rejuvenate the skin. The ingredients include aloe, hyaluruonic acid, Vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many reviewers say it works miracles.
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
No more Wi-Fi dead zones in your house. This Wi-Fi extender will boost your coverage up to 1,200 square feet, and can connect up to 20 devices. Amazon shoppers love this product as it has over 44,500 five-star reviews.
Yibock Womens Chunky Knit Cardigan
Looking to stock up on cute cardigans? This long open front cardigan is a must-buy according to Amazon shoppers with over 3,000 five-star reviews. Get it for a great price right now.
Beetles Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit
This nail set from Beetles Gel Polish comes with a UV/LED nail lamp, nail glue gel, and 500 nail tips in 10 different sizes. One Amazon shopper called this set a total game-changer. Right now, you can get this for less than $20!
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
If you don't own this top-rated one-step dryer and volumizer, now's the time to grab one. It truly is an amazing all-in-one hair tool that has over 250,000 five-star reviews. Right now it's only $35.
Le Creuset Sauteuse
Le Creuset fans say these versatile pans are worth every penny. If you've been curious to get one for yourself but hesitate due to price, it's the perfect time get your hands on one. Several colors have already sold out, so be sure to snag yours as soon as possible!
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
There are so many reasons to love Apple AirPods including their great sound quality, long battery life and the compact design. Right now you can snag them at a good discount.
Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6 Rolls with Dispenser
You'll get a lot of use out of these during the holiday season. Six rolls of heavy duty packaging tape for just $13? Such a great deal!
H2ofloss Portable Water Flosser
If you have yet to discover the joy of water flossing, now's your chance to do so. This water flosser is perfect for home or travel, has five modes, comes with six replaceable jet tips and is 44% off right now.
Satina High Waisted Leggings
It's the perfect time to stock up on leggings. These come in 25 colors and at $14, you should totally grab more than one! Plus, Amazon shoppers love these so much, they have over 45,000 five-star reviews.
GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless LED Candles
This set of three flameless LED candles are a must-have for your home. They're made of real wax, come with a 10-key remote control and timer and is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier will keep you breathing nice and easy during the cold winter months. Right now, you can snag this for $30.
Looking for more Amazon finds to shop? Check out this $35 oversized teddy coat with 12,500+ five-star reviews.