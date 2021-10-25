Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ranking All the Couples From Netflix's You

It's fair to say that Love and Joe Goldberg are probably not the happiest couple in suburbia, but how do they compare to all the pairs from Netflix's You?

By Cydney Contreras Oct 25, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVPenn BadgleyCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

If you've watched season three of Netflix's You, then you know that Love and Joe are not the soulmates they thought they were.

In fact, it's probably more accurate to say that they loathe each other. As the show progresses, it's clear that Joe (Penn Badgley) can't stand Love (Victoria Pedretti) and she thinks he's a lazy father.

The same can't be said for all couples in the series though. If we had to rank all the pairings from seasons one to three, Cary (Travis Van Winkle) and Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) are easily in the top spot. They said so themselves when they spoke to E! News, with Shalita proudly proclaiming, "Definitely we are the best. King and queen of Madre Linda."

In second place is Dante (Ben Mehl) and Lansing, if only for the fact that we know very little about their marriage. From the outside looking in, they're great people, as evident in their willingness to take in Joe and Love's son, Henry Forty Quinn Goldberg. 

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Third place is a toss-up between Theo (Dylan Arnold) and Love, and Matthew (Scott Speedman) and Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus). Each couple has a serious imbalance in regards to who loves more. Theo and Matthew are clearly flawed men who deeply love their partners.

It's unfortunate, but Natalie and Love are in the relationships for amusement and personal benefit. Does it seem healthy? No. But Matthew and Theo, to some extent, know what they are getting themselves into. 

Watch: Netflix's "You" Cast Analyzes Joe's Complex Character

Those couples are followed by Gil (Mackenzie Austin) and Margaret Brigham, who are in the fourth spot because they clearly have some issues. Like, his wife literally covered up the fact their son was abusive with women and didn't tell her husband. There are white lies and then there are lies like this. 

Fifth place goes to Love and Joe, because, duh. They have their strong moments, but those only occur when they've killed someone and need to cover it up. Otherwise, it seems like Joe hates Love and she's in denial.

Victoria Pedretti conceded that they could be soulmates, but it would take "the courage and wherewithal to be vulnerable and open."

"Unfortunately, we don't see that happen," she shared. "I do seem them as soulmates and I think they're uniquely capable of fulfilling each other's weaknesses and their strengths are really there to support and uphold each other."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jedediah Bila Has Surprising Response to Rumors of View Drama

2

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Will Not Have Funeral Service

3

Rust Search Warrant Details Moments After Fatal Shooting

Netflix

Penn ultimately agreed with Victoria's assessment, describing the onscreen couple as "compatible enough." However, he thinks there's something fundamentally wrong with their marriage. As he put it, "They are perfect for each other but as long as they misunderstand the nature and purpose of a relationship, which is not just about personal fulfillment and stuff like that, then they're just not going to go anywhere."

We'd rank the other couples, like Joe and Beck, and Joe and Marienne, but can we even call them relationships when one of them is dead and the other is totally unaware of the true nature of their partner?

We do feel inclined to give a special shoutout to Love's parents, Dottie (Saffron Burrows) and Ray Quinn (Michael Reilly Burke) for finally getting a divorce. Some things just aren't meant to be and it's better to acknowledge that than live in denial. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jedediah Bila Has Surprising Response to Rumors of View Drama

2

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Will Not Have Funeral Service

3

Rust Search Warrant Details Moments After Fatal Shooting

4

Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence on Alec Baldwin's Fatal Movie Shooting

5

JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Latest News

Exclusive

Where Do Cynthia Bailey & Kenya Moore Stand After Girls Trip?

Which RHOP Star Did Nicki Minaj Put on Blast at the Reunion?

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Impact Ex Kanye "Ye" West Still Has on Her

Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence on Alec Baldwin's Fatal Movie Shooting

Jordana Brewster Sends Sweet Message to Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow

Chris Harrison and Girlfriend Lauren Zima Are Engaged

JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up After 9 Months of Dating