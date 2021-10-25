Ranking All the Couples From Netflix's You

Watch : Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

If you've watched season three of Netflix's You, then you know that Love and Joe are not the soulmates they thought they were.

In fact, it's probably more accurate to say that they loathe each other. As the show progresses, it's clear that Joe (Penn Badgley) can't stand Love (Victoria Pedretti) and she thinks he's a lazy father.

The same can't be said for all couples in the series though. If we had to rank all the pairings from seasons one to three, Cary (Travis Van Winkle) and Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) are easily in the top spot. They said so themselves when they spoke to E! News, with Shalita proudly proclaiming, "Definitely we are the best. King and queen of Madre Linda."

In second place is Dante (Ben Mehl) and Lansing, if only for the fact that we know very little about their marriage. From the outside looking in, they're great people, as evident in their willingness to take in Joe and Love's son, Henry Forty Quinn Goldberg.