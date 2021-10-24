Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh Showcase Glam Looks at Another Red Carpet Premiere

It's another glamorous family affair for Angelina Jolie!
The Oscar winner brought along Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, to the premiere of her movie The Eternals at Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome, Italy on Sunday, Oct. 24. The three showcased elegant looks on the red carpet—Angelina wore a strapless custom Atelier Versace platinum gown, crafted from heritage metal mesh, while Zahara sported a Grecian white halter gown with gold crisscross straps. Shiloh donned a chic sleeveless black cocktail dress, paired with neon yellow, red and black spotted sneakers.
Angelina and ex Brad Pitt's six children have occasionally joined the actress on the red carpet at her film premieres over the years. In recent weeks, the actress has brought several of the kids along with her to celebrity events as she promotes Marvel's The Eternals, which is set for release on Nov. 5.
Last Monday, Oct. 18, five of the kids—Zahara, Shiloh, eldest son Maddox, 20, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—joined Angelina at the Los Angeles premiere of the superhero film. Their brother Pax, 17, did not attend the event.
There, Zahara appeared to wear a Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that her mom sported at the 2014 Oscars, while Shiloh's dress resembled a Gabriela Hearst slip dress that Angelina wore to an event in France in July.
A day later, a Disney spokesperson told E! News that they were "made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events."
That day, Jolie and her Eternals co-stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Chloé Zhao, who all attended the L.A. premiere, skipped ELLE's Women in Hollywood event.
The magazine's editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, announced at the event that they "were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation," Variety reported.
Earlier on Sunday before the Rome Film Fest premiere, Angelina was spotted walking in the city with Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox and Vivienne and Knox, with all of them wearing surgical face masks. Shiloh also sported the same bright sneakers seen later on the red carpet.