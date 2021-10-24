Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh Showcase Glam Looks at Another Red Carpet Premiere

Watch : "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family

It's another glamorous family affair for Angelina Jolie!

The Oscar winner brought along Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, to the premiere of Marvel's Eternals at Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome, Italy on Sunday, Oct. 24. The three showcased elegant looks on the red carpet—Angelina wore a strapless custom Atelier Versace platinum gown, crafted from heritage metal mesh, while Zahara sported a Grecian white halter gown with gold crisscross straps. Shiloh donned a chic sleeveless black cocktail dress, paired with neon yellow, red and black spotted sneakers.

Angelina and ex Brad Pitt's six children have occasionally joined the actress on the red carpet at her film premieres over the years. In recent weeks, the actress has brought several of the kids along with her to celebrity events as she promotes Eternals, which is set for release on Nov. 5.

Last Monday, Oct. 18, five of the kids—Zahara, Shiloh, eldest son Maddox, 20, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—joined Angelina at the Los Angeles premiere of the superhero film. Their brother Pax, 17, did not attend the event.