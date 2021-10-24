See Drake Dressed as a Cowboy for His Star-Studded Birthday Costume Party

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

Drake is looking like he started at the ranch, and now he's here.

The "Started From the Bottom" rapper, who turned 35 on Sunday, Oct. 24, celebrated his birthday the day prior with a pre-Halloween costume bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Drake dressed as a cowboy for the big event, with his getup including a denim shirt, tan leather jacket with fringe and white cowboy hat.

There were plenty of notable names in attendance to help Drake celebrate another year, with the night's guests including Shay Mitchell, Chris Brown, Offset, Larsa Pippen, Nikita Dragun, 24Goldn, Kawhi Leonard, Jack Harlow, Future, Luka Sabbat, French Montana and Draya Michele.

On Oct. 24, the birthday boy posted footage to his Instagram Story that appeared to have been filmed during the festivities, including video of French Montana and other guests singing "Happy Birthday to You" as Drake beamed with delight.

Drake also shared a number of birthday messages from famous friends to his Instagram Story, including one from French that read, "Happy mother f--king birthday to the goat my twin @ChampagnePapi. This s--t 4life n after. See you in a few we turning up tonight."