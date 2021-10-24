Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Drake Dressed as a Cowboy for His Star-Studded Birthday Costume Party

Drake channeled the Wild West at a costumed birthday shindig to celebrate turning 35 with such guests as Chris Brown and Shay Mitchell. Keep reading to see other celebs' Halloween outfits this year.

Drake is looking like he started at the ranch, and now he's here.

The "Started From the Bottom" rapper, who turned 35 on Sunday, Oct. 24, celebrated his birthday the day prior with a pre-Halloween costume bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Drake dressed as a cowboy for the big event, with his getup including a denim shirt, tan leather jacket with fringe and white cowboy hat.

There were plenty of notable names in attendance to help Drake celebrate another year, with the night's guests including Shay Mitchell, Chris Brown, Offset, Larsa Pippen, Nikita Dragun, 24Goldn, Kawhi Leonard, Jack Harlow, Future, Luka Sabbat, French Montana and Draya Michele.

On Oct. 24, the birthday boy posted footage to his Instagram Story that appeared to have been filmed during the festivities, including video of French Montana and other guests singing "Happy Birthday to You" as Drake beamed with delight. 

Drake also shared a number of birthday messages from famous friends to his Instagram Story, including one from French that read, "Happy mother f--king birthday to the goat my twin @ChampagnePapi. This s--t 4life n after. See you in a few we turning up tonight."

Drake's Son Adonis' Cutest Photos

Additionally, Nicki Minaj posted a photo of herself with good friend Drake and wrote, "Happy birthday to the GOAT."

Continue reading to see the costumes other stars have been wearing during this spooky season as Halloween approaches.

