Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Lavish Wedding

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has married for the second time, tying the knot with Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young. Check out details and photos from their wedding.

Watch: Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Married

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding was certainly a lavish affair to remember.

The Flip or Flop star married the Selling Sunset cast member on Saturday, Oct. 23, more than a year after getting engaged and amid a more than two-year relationship. Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, tied the knot under a triple floral arch in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at a hotel near Santa Barbara in front of family, including his children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, and friends.

"MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" Heather wrote on Instagram. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some."

Tarek wrote on his own page, "WE'RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good."

The bride wore a fitted corset dress with French lace, long sleeves and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for both the ceremony and reception, People magazine reported, adding that the groom sported a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.

The equally elegant reception had an Old Hollywood theme and was held indoors. Tarek and Heather danced their first dance to country music group Old Dominion's "One Man Band."

photos
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Romance Rewind

At the wedding, Champagne flutes for guests were set on a display bearing a slogan containing a Flip or Flop pun: "He finally flipped her last name."

This marks the second marriage for Tarek, who rose to fame with HGTV's real estate series Flip or Flop with then-wife Christina Haack, who remains his co-star. She was not spotted at her ex's wedding to Heather and on the day of the event, she shared videos on her Instagram Story showing her playing beer pong with fiancé Josh Hall at a residence in Tennessee.

And speaking of co-stars, many of Heather's fellow Selling Sunset cast members attended her and Tarek's nuptials. Among them: Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald, who shared many photos and videos from the wedding on their Instagram Stories. Tarek and Heather also posted images from their special day.

See photos from the El Moussas' wedding:

Instagram / Tarek El Moussa
"We're Married!!!"

The couple poses with Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, and their wedding party at their Oct. 22, 2021 wedding near Santa Barbara.

Instagram / Leyla Milani-Khoshbin
Bottoms Up!

Champagne, anyone?

Instagram / Tarek El Moussa
Bro Talk

Before the wedding, Tarek got a pep talk from the guys.

Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Presenting the Bride and Groom

The two arrive at their reception.

Instagram / Mary Fitzgerald
Reception

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald shared this video of the newlyweds greeting guests and their reception.

Instagram / Chrishell Stause
Hi Chrishell!

The bride's Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause shared this selfie video.

Instagram / Heather Rae Young
First Dance

The two dance to country music group Old Dominion's "One Man Band."

Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Garter Ceremony

Naughty!

Instagram / Chrishell Stause
Fancy!

Chrishell Stause shared this photo of the table settings and arrangements.

