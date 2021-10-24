Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19

Less than a week prior to the release of new album =, Ed Sheeran informed fans he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to changes in his promotional plan.

Ed Sheeran is sharing a health update as he gears up for the release of his latest album.

The 30-year-old "Bad Habits" vocalist took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24 to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take a break from in-person press opportunities and performances prior to the Friday, Oct. 29 release of new album =.

"Hey guys," Ed wrote. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

He continued, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed, who is set to debut in previously recorded footage as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor on Monday, Oct. 25, joined James Corden over the summer for a sketch related to the virus. During the bit, the pair modified the singer's hit "Shape of You" to include lyrics imploring people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. 

The still-ongoing pandemic continues to impact the world, with Colin Powell having passed away from COVID-19 complications on Oct. 18 at the age of 84.

Additionally, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and season 30 partner Cody Rigsby took a break from competing in the ballroom last month after both were diagnosed with the disease. Both stars have since recovered.

