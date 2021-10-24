Jesse McCartney Marries Actress Katie Peterson in California Wedding

Jesse McCartney is a married man!

The 34-year-old former '00s teen pop idol and actor tied the knot with actress Katie Peterson, also 34, on Saturday, Oct. 23, in front of family and friends in a romantic, rustic-chic ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., People reported. The bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav couture dress with floral appliques. The groom sported a black Brioni tux, the outlet said.

The "Beautiful Soul" singer's uncle performed the ceremony and the couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves. McCartney's brother served as his best man, while the couple's dog, a terrier named Bailey, was the flower girl, according to the report.

At the reception, the bride and the groom danced their first dance to Taylor Swift's "Lover," as seen in an Instagram video shared by one of the attendees.

People said guests included country singer Hunter Hayes, whom McCartney befriended while competing on The Masked Singer in 2020, as well as his Young and Hungry co-star Jonathan Sadowski, and his Greek co-stars Paul James and Jacob Zachar.