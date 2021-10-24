Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Married: All the Details on Their Wedding Day

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially off the market.
HGTV's Flip or Flop star married the Selling Sunset real estate agent in a romantic outdoor wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 23, a rep for the couple told E! News. The two exchanged vows under the center of a triple floral arch.
"We're married!!!" Tarek announced on his Instagram Story, along with a video of him and Heather kissing while standing with his kids, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, and the rest of their wedding party.
Heather wore a fitted white corset dress with French lace, long sleeves, and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for both the ceremony and reception, People magazine reported. Tarek sported a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.
Guest included most of the cast of Selling Sunset, the magazine added.
A day earlier, the couple celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. "Ready to say 'I do,'" Tarek wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two." Which is crazy. If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let's do this thing!!"
The event comes shortly after Heather hinted on social media that her wedding day was quickly approaching. In fact, the couple obtained their marriage license on Oct. 14.
"Marrying my man SO SOON!!" Heather wrote on Instagram earlier this summer. "It's all happening and what's crazy is that I'm actually calm and relaxed about it. Tarek and I are on the same page with everything we want and everything else we've left up to our amazing wedding planners. We're just excited to spend the rest of our lives together and that's really what we want the whole day to be celebrating."
Back in July of 2019, romance rumors first sparked between the real estate agents. And close to one year later, Tarek would get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend during a vacation to California's Catalina Island.
"It's incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time," Tarek previously shared on Instagram. "I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating. She moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family."
In fact, the HGTV star has been quick to call Heather a "super mom" as she loves on his two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. As he explained on social media, "She's our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back."
Not to be outdone, Heather has also expressed how happy she is to be part of Tarek's family. When not filming Selling Sunset and working at The Oppenheim Group, the Netflix star can be found bonding with her husband's two kids.
"I'm grateful for so many things right now," she previously shared with E! News. "I'm grateful for Tarek for bringing me into his life and trusting me with his kids and giving me a family. I'm so happy. I'm so fulfilled."
For those hoping the wedding plays out like an open house for all to see on reality TV, you'll just have to wait and see. In a recent interview with E! News, the couple didn't squash the idea of sharing the special day with viewers.
"That's something we need to sit down and really discuss if we really want all of the cameras around, but I also think it's special to have it documented," Heather explained. "We can look back and have it forever just like the engagement."
Before saying "I do," the couple celebrated their love story with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, Calif.
As for after the nuptials, the pair is traveling far away to not one but two destinations. "It's going to be so much fun. We're going to the Maldives and that's going to be incredible," Tarek shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "We got a house on slits on the water for 10 days and then we fly to Dubai. We spend a few days in Dubai and then fly home."
Let the good times roll!