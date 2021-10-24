Breaking Down Each Episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Sex, Love and goop

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes She Knew THIS About Sex in Her 20s

Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again.

The goop founder returns to Netflix with another unflinching look at the human anatomy in Sex, Love and goop. It's a six-episode series that centers on couples as they navigate obstacles in their relationship, whether it's sexual or emotional.

For this, Gwyneth places each couple with an expert that can help them get to the root of their problem. Because, on the surface, they may think it's a matter of chemistry, but the issue could be much deeper.

Suffice to say there are moments of incredible discomfort, like when the couples are pretending to be animals and sniffing each other's butts, a practice that most of the experts ask them to do. There's also some nudity, though it's actually quite tasteful since this is largely instructional and not produced by an adult entertainment company.

And though Gwyneth doesn't partake in any of the couples' practices, she thoughtfully guides the participants in a group discussion about the societal expectations that are placed on men and women.