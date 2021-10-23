Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands and Look Cozy in New York City

What a touching sight!
Following months of romance rumors and a few playful joint outings, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were spotted showing some minor PDA while out to lunch on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Magic Mike star, who stars in the Big Little Lies' actress' upcoming directorial film debut Pussy Island, were photographed walking while holding hands in New York City. Tatum, 41, was also seen putting his arm around Kravitz, 32.
The two have not commented on the status of their relationship. They first sparked romance rumors in January. However, they really fueled such speculation in August when they were photographed getting close while on a small bike ride and, on another occasion, laughing over iced drinks in New York City.
At the time, a source told E! News, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun."
The insider continued, "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
Prior to Saturday, Tatum and Kravitz were last spotted together at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala.
They arrived to the event separately and were photographed leaving together...almost holding hands.
Days later, Tatum reposted on his Instagram Story a photo musician Alicia Keys shared that showed the two with Kravitz and Moses Sumney from a Met Gala after-party, marking the first time either he or the actress have shared pics of one another on social media. Tatum, who was not pictured directly next to Kravitz, captioned his post, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level."
Meanwhile, Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz, and Tatum recently exchanged some playful banter on Instagram. In late September, the musician shared a photo of himself showing off his rock-hard abs, and the actor commented, "Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"
The rocker responded, "Dude, I'm just trying to get into the next Magic Mike," adding "Any connections?"