Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son Deacon's 18th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe got together to celebrate a very special occasion: Their youngest child Deacon's 18th birthday.

By Corinne Heller Oct 23, 2021 10:19 PMTags
MoviesReese WitherspoonReunionRyan PhillippeBirthdaysCeleb Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Talk about a sweet Cruel Intentions family reunion!

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe recently reunited for a very special occasion: To celebrate their youngest child and son Deacon's 18th birthday. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Ryan posted on his Instagram a few photos of the teen sitting in between his parents at a restaurant, with a multi-layered birthday cake bearing the number 18 sitting on a table in front of him.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," the 47-year-old actor wrote. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.."

Ryan added, in parentheses, "I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Deacon commented on the post, "Thanks dad!! I love you."

Ryan also wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy 18th to the best son a mom n dad could have. Love you so much."

photos
20 Secrets About Cruel Intentions You Probably Forgot

Reese, 45, shared another pic of herself with Ryan and Deacon at the event on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you Deacon! You make us so proud!"

The Oscar-winning actress and Ryan finalized their divorce in 2008, nine years after they married and also after they famously played love interests in Cruel Intentions, the cult teen film that made them both famous. Since then, the exes, also parents to 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, have rarely been seen together, although they have occasionally reunited for outings and events with their kids, such as their son's 17th birthday party last year.

Instagram / Ryan Phillippe

Trending Stories

1

Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice's Engagement

2

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son's Birthday

3

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Sweet Victory Kiss at NBA Game

On Saturday, Reese also shared a larger photo tribute to Deacon on Instagram. She posted several undated pics of the teen, including one showing him sitting at another restaurant in front of a different birthday cake and next to his 9-year-old brother Tennessee Toth, the actress' child with husband Jim Toth.

"How did this happen?!!" she wrote. "@deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends."

She continued, "My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars."

Deacon commented, "Love you mom!"

Trending Stories

1

Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice's Engagement

2

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son's Birthday

3
Exclusive

Maid's Margaret Qualley Discusses Those Intense Cleaning Scenes

4

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Sweet Victory Kiss at NBA Game

5

See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Blended Family Pics

Latest News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands and Look Cozy in NYC

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son's Birthday

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Sweet Victory Kiss at NBA Game

Update!

Lisa Vanderpump's Pregnant Daughter Pandora Reveals Sex of Baby

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Shooting

Everything We Know About the Shooting on Alec Baldwin's Movie Set

Update!

Go Inside Renée Zellweger's Former $6.4 Million California Home