Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son Deacon's 18th Birthday

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Talk about a sweet Cruel Intentions family reunion!

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe recently reunited for a very special occasion: To celebrate their youngest child and son Deacon's 18th birthday. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Ryan posted on his Instagram a few photos of the teen sitting in between his parents at a restaurant, with a multi-layered birthday cake bearing the number 18 sitting on a table in front of him.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," the 47-year-old actor wrote. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.."

Ryan added, in parentheses, "I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Deacon commented on the post, "Thanks dad!! I love you."

Ryan also wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy 18th to the best son a mom n dad could have. Love you so much."