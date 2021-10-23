Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share a Sweet Victory Kiss at NBA Game

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Courtside PDA

Score! Kendall kisses for the win!

On Friday, Oct. 22, Kendall Jenner was photographed exchanging a sweet hug and smooch with boyfriend Devin Booker as he made his way off the basketball court at Los Angeles' Staples Center following his team the Phoenix Suns' 115-100 victory over the L.A. Lakers. Before the 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old NBA star's rare PDA moment, she looked at him admiringly as he walked to her while giving spectators high fives.

"Kendall was actively cheering for Devin and the Suns during the blow-out game," an eyewitness told E! News. "Devin made a beeline for Kendall after the final buzzer. Kendall had a huge smile on her face!"

Kendall sat courtside at the game with friends Travis "Taco" Bennett and married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The women had matching bedazzled cups decorated with the logo for Kendall's 818 Tequila.

The event took place a month after the reality star and Devin vacationed with Biebers in Jamaica.