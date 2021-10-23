Halyna Hutchins' Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Cinematographer's Death on Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has shared a public tribute to his late wife two days after she was accidentally shot dead on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust.

The 42-year-old woman, the Western movie's director of photographer, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, after the actor fired a prop gun while filming the project on a ranch in New Mexico. Police have opened an investigation into the shooting, which also injured the film's director, Joel Souza, who recently left a hospital after receiving treatment. Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe before he fired it, according to law enforcement.

Halyna is survived by her husband and their 9-year-old son, Andros. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Matthew posted photos of the three on Instagram, in what marked his first post since his wife's death.

"We miss you, Halyna!" he wrote.

Matthew wrote the same thing on his Facebook, where he also posted Friday, Oct. 22, "Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship fund to honor her memory and support women aspiring to a career in cinematography. You always treated her with respect, as a member of the AFI family, and spoke highly of her talent in life, which nurtured the success we had only just begun to see flourish. I would like to ask that anyone seeking to honor her memory with donations direct your giving to this scholarship fund. Thank you."