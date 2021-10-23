Halyna Hutchins' Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Cinematographer's Death on Set

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has shared a public tribute to his late wife two days after she was accidentally shot dead on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust.
The 42-year-old woman, the Western movie's director of photographer, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, after the actor fired a prop gun while filming the project on a ranch in New Mexico. Police have opened an investigation into the shooting, which also injured the film's director, Joel Souza, who recently left a hospital after receiving treatment. Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe before he fired it, according to law enforcement.
Halyna is survived by her husband and their 9-year-old son, Andros. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Matthew posted photos of the three on Instagram, in what marked his first post since his wife's death.
"We miss you, Halyna!" he wrote.
Matthew wrote the same thing on his Facebook, where he also posted Friday, Oct. 22, "Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship fund to honor her memory and support women aspiring to a career in cinematography. You always treated her with respect, as a member of the AFI family, and spoke highly of her talent in life, which nurtured the success we had only just begun to see flourish. I would like to ask that anyone seeking to honor her memory with donations direct your giving to this scholarship fund. Thank you."
On Twitter, Matthew shared another photo of Halyna and their son, writing, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."
Following the cinematographer's death, Baldwin tweeted, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."
The actor added, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
Matthew later told The New York Post, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."
He also told Insider regarding Halyna's death, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."