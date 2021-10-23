Everything We Know About the Accidental Shooting on Alec Baldwin's Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

New information about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust continues to come to light.

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on Thursday, Oct. 21, hitting director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died of her wound, and director Joel Souza, who was treated at a hospital and later released. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

On Friday, Oct. 22, Hutchins' agent described her as "a ray of light" in a statement. "Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family," the statement continued. "All those in her orbit knew what was coming; a star director of photography, who would be a force to be reckoned with."

On Friday afternoon, Baldwin spoke out about the incident on social media. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."