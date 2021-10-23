Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Britney Spears Reflects on "Bittersweet" Journey of Watching Sons Grow Up With Precious Throwback Photos

Britney Spears wishes her teenaged songs would just "stay babies forever." The Grammy winner looked back at a beach trip with her kids when they were young.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 23, 2021 1:06 AMTags
Britney SpearsKidsCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy

Britney Spears wishes she could pause time.

The "Lucky" artist got emotional in a new Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 22, while reflecting on what it's been like to watch her two teenage sons grow up.

She shares custody of Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and although the boys still have a few more years before leaving the nest, Britney knows they'll always be her "babies." 

"So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote alongside throwback photos of the brothers enjoying a day at the beach with mom.

Britney asked, "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!" See the pics here.

The singer is usually private about her life with her sons, but Britney gave an update in September in honor of their birthdays. "Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things," she wrote at the time. "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

She also posted a quote that read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."

Earlier this month, fans got a rare glimpse of Jayden and Sean—all grown up—when one of Kevin's friends shared a pic of the boys twinning in black jackets and white shirts. Eddie Morales, who is the CEO of Movision Entertainment, explained in his caption that he treats the teens like his "nephews."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living," Eddie wrote. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life."

With Britney now engaged to Sam Asghari, a source told E! News that he is very much a "part" of the boys' lives as well.

The insider said Britney and Sam act like a "family" with her sons, and Sam hopes the couple can have kids of their own.  

Trending Stories

1

Jensen Ackles Shared Insight into Alec Baldwin Film's Gun Practices

2

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

3

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement

"They have a good relationship and that's what matters," the source added of Sean and Jayden. "They really like Sam, and they like Sam for Britney, and he's been really supportive of them."

See more of Britney's cutest family moments below. 

Instagram
Watching Them Grow

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!!" Britney writes in a March 2021 Instagram post. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ  !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."

Instagram
Visiting Disney

"Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don't remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!!" the "Stronger" star captions an August 2019 Instagram photo series. "Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!! Such a great place!!!!!"

Instagram
Doing a Little Painting

Spears shares a video of arts and crafts time with her sons in 2018.

Instagram
Sharing a Laugh

"Getting silly with my kids on our day off from tour!" the artist captions the 2018 post.

Instagram
Granting Your Wish

"This was from our lil trip to see Aladdin," Spears captions the 2018 photo. "What a great show!!!!"

 

Instagram
Spending Sundays With Mom

"Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays," she writes on Instagram in 2018. "The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!"

Instagram
Traveling Abroad

The family members enjoy a trip to London during Spears' Piece of Me Tour. 

Instagram
Catching Some Waves

The boys and their mom do a little surfing during their 2017 trip to Hawaii.

Instagram
Playing With Their Pup

"Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood..." she writes in 2017.

Instagram
Exploring Life Under the Sea

The dynamic duo see some aquatic creatures in Las Vegas in 2016.

Instagram
Getting Ready for the Holidays

Spears and her boys celebrate Thanksgiving with their famous family members, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Happy gobble gobble!" the Grammy winner writes in 2015.

 
Instagram
Riding the Rides

The "Oops...I Did It Again" star celebrates July 4, 2015 at the Happiest Place on Earth. 

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The "Toxic" singer shares a picture of her enjoying "the mermaid life" in 2015.

Instagram
Looking So Grown-Up

Spears is one "Lucky" mom.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Walking the Red Carpet

The artist's sons help her hold up her surfboard at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.

Instagram
Posing for the Camera

The terrific trio share a sweet smile in this 2015 pic.

Instagram
Perfecting the Pout

Look at these cuties!

Instagram
Wearing Some Spooktacular Costumes

The singer and her two boys go all out for Halloween 2014.

Instagram
Celebrating Mother's Day

"I've got the two cutest boys in the world!" she captions the 2013 pic. "I hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Enjoying a Movie Night

The proud mama takes her boys to see the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs 2 in 2013.

Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images
Having a Ball

The boys enjoy a sweet treat with their mom at this 2013 game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Disney's THE LION KING At Mandalay Bay
Taking in a Show

The singer takes her sons to the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2011.

Trending Stories

1

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

2

Jensen Ackles Shared Insight into Alec Baldwin Film's Gun Practices

3

Why Britney Spears Says It's "Bittersweet" Watching Her Sons Grow Up

4

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

5

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement

Latest News

Why Britney Spears Says It's "Bittersweet" Watching Her Sons Grow Up

18 Halloween-Themed Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

Exclusive

Candace Cameron Bure Teases Her 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie

Hayden Christensen to Appear in Another Star Wars Series

Caviar Set For $1,845? Every Item on Paris Hilton's Wedding Registry

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Exclusive

The Stars of Insecure Tease What's to Come in the Final Season