Britney Spears Reflects on "Bittersweet" Journey of Watching Sons Grow Up With Precious Throwback Photos

Britney Spears wishes she could pause time.

The "Lucky" artist got emotional in a new Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 22, while reflecting on what it's been like to watch her two teenage sons grow up.

She shares custody of Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and although the boys still have a few more years before leaving the nest, Britney knows they'll always be her "babies."

"So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote alongside throwback photos of the brothers enjoying a day at the beach with mom.

Britney asked, "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!" See the pics here.

The singer is usually private about her life with her sons, but Britney gave an update in September in honor of their birthdays. "Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things," she wrote at the time. "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."