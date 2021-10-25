Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In Is A One-Stop Shop for Everyone on Your List

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can you hear sleigh bells ringing? Because the holidays are almost here.
With shipping delays and shortages playing a role in how we shop this holiday season, it's important to starting checking everyone off your list as soon as possible. Thankfully, Nordstrom just launched their Holiday Pop-In, which features dozens of fool-proof gifts for all genders, ages and interests.
From Instagram-worthy blenders and chic knitting sets to self-care must-haves, the Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday gifting. Plus, there's genius products like hoodie blankets and tabletop fireplaces that you'll want to get for yourself.
Below, we rounded up our favorite picks from the Pop-In that you'll want to give and receive this holiday season. Just think about how great it will feel to say you got your holiday shopping done before November!
Kelty Hoodligan Convertible Blanket
We would never take this convertible blanket off! The warm CloudLoft insulation will keep you cozy when you're hanging in bed or working from home.
Loopy Mango All You Knit My First Scarf DIY Knitting Kit
This set includes everything a first-time knitter needs like two balls of soft, thick merino wool, a pair of knitting needles and a link to an easy online video tutorial. Perfect for recipients of all ages!
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
For the little ones on your list, this play dough set is a must! It includes all-natural, plant-based play dough that will make playtime even more fun and creative.
Anecdote Candles - Snow Day Candle
Have you ever wanted your home to smell like "a change of plans and a cup of cocoa, brown sugar and sandalwood?" If so, this candle is going to make your aroma dreams come true.
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
In the market for a new blender? Look no further than the Beast Blender! It features a 12-rib vessel design for increased turbulence and a 1-minute blend program to help you spend less time making your go-to smoothie or juice. Plus, clean up is so easy! Among the many reasons why we love it is that it comes with interchangeable blending vessels that you can take on the go.
Merci Handy Namaste Hand Cream
You can never have too many hand creams on hand during the colder months. This one is packed with shea butter, olive oil and is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins.
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
This is one of the coolest products we've seen in a long time! Whether you want to add some ambience, roast a s'more or warm your hands up while working from home, this tabletop fireplace does it all. Plus, it uses isopropyl alcohol for clean-burning fires without special fuels.
FUUGLY Checkerboard Mirror
Santa, if you are reading this, we would like to request a few of these adorable mirrors. They'll make the perfect gift for interior design lovers or anyone who just moved into a new place.
Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial
This 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment mask gently buffs away dead skin cells to reveal softer, smoother skin. Get one for yourself and the beauty guru on your list!
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Illustrated by Hye Jin Chung, this 1,000-piece puzzle is equally beautiful and challenging!
Squish Beauty 2-Pack Cheeky Cherry™ Eye & Cheek Masks
We love these eye & cheek masks by Squish Beauty! Not only are they super cute and effective for tired eyes, but they make great stocking stuffers or gift toppers.
Arcade1up Rotolight Ultimate Vlogging Kit
This vlogging kit will be a welcome surprise for the teen or millennial in your life! Perfect for creating TikToks, YouTube videos and other Instagram-worthy moments.
Intentionally Blank No Shame Slipper
We are all about the slipper lifestyle and will not be shamed for wearing them outside of the house! If you feel the same, these hilarious slippers need to be on your wishlist to Santa.
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Whether they're six or sixty, this countertop Pac-Man and Galaga arcade machine will put the biggest smile on their faces. Not to mention, it will keep them busy for hours on end.
Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out these gifts for mom!