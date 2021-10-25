12 Pretty, Pretty Good Gifts for Curb Your Enthusiasm Fans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're not screaming, we're screaming! Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally here.

Whether you're planning to watch the first episode alone in true Larry David fashion, or you're celebrating with your Leon, it is a great day to be a Curb Your Enthusiasm fan. Based on the trailer, we can anticipate lots of laughs as Larry navigates LA traffic, Susie running for mayor and more cringe-worthy situations that only the Seinfeld creator can navigate.

On the red carpet for the Season 11 premiere, E!'s Victor Cruz tried to get Larry David to spill the beans on the new season, but was met with a response one who expect from the award-winning comedian.

"I'm sorry I cannot divulge much about it," Larry told E!. "I think it's pretty funny, though. That's pretty much all I can say. Why do you want to know what's going to happen? Wouldn't you rather be surprised? If you told me the outcome of the Super Bowl, I wouldn't even watch it."