Hayden Christensen to Appear in Another Star Wars Series

Almost a year after it was announced that Hayden Christensen would reprise his Darth Vader role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, reports claim the actor is set to pop up in another Star Wars show.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 23, 2021
Much to learn, we still have.

On Friday, Oct. 22, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Hayden Christensen's return to the Star Wars franchise is bigger than we may've realized. According to the publication, Christensen is set to revisit his role of Anakin Skywalker (who later becomes Darth Vader) in Disney+'s Ahsoka series.

The Star Wars alum, who played the gifted Jedi-turned-Sith Lord in the prequel films, joins the series that features Rosario Dawson in the titular role. It's unclear how extensive Christensen's part will be in Ahsoka, as the series takes place five years after Vader's death. So we have a feeling he'll be featured in a flashback scene, especially since THR said Christensen will be playing Skywalker not Vader.

And, for those who need a refresher, Skywalker was Ahsoka's master prior to turning to the dark side.

It's said that production will begin in early 2022. Nonetheless, this casting news is exciting for Star Wars fans, who only expected to see Christensen in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

As the streaming service detailed at the time, the highly anticipated series "begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

In addition to Christensen and McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Frankly, who knows if Ahsoka is the only other Star Wars series Christensen will appear in, as, back in December, Disney+ announced that they were working on 10 shows in total following the success of The Mandalorian.

For instance, there's also a Lando Calrissian event series in the works—aptly titled Lando.

