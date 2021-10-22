See Every Item on Paris Hilton's Wedding Registry, Including $1,845 Caviar-Vodka Set And $4,885 Vase

Paris Hilton really said go big or go home!
The reality star and heiress knows exactly what she wants her friends and family to give her as they celebrate her upcoming marriage to Carter Reum... And, obviously, that includes a $1,845 caviar-vodka set and $4,885 Baccarat crystal vase.
Paris' wedding gift registry appears to highlight her expensive taste, as she's choosing only the best for her home with Carter, who popped the question in February.
According to her wedding registry at Gearys Beverly Hills, Paris is asking guests for a host of crystal home decor items, as well as a sterling silver Buccellati picture frame ($3,200), Baccarat candleholder shaped like a lamp ($1,220) and Baccarat crystal bear figurine ($370).
Among the essentials that will be stocking her kitchen are a walnut Christofle MOOD Party Tray ($985), Buccellati Dahlia flower-shaped dish ($650), William Yeoward Crystal Caprice caviar server ($1,000), Baccarat champagne glass set ($990) and Christofle champagne cooler ($860) to match.
Her dining set will feature eight sets of Hermes "Mosaique Au 24 Platinium" style dishware that total nearly $10,000.
See every item here.
Paris, who recently went all out on a bridal shower with the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also celebrated her love with Carter during a Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas. A source told E! News they enjoyed a night out at Area15 and ResortsWorld Las Vegas, where the couple had an "action-packed weekend with a full schedule."
Per the insider, "To no one's surprise, Kathy Hilton was the life of the party and joined Tiesto in the DJ booth. She was having so much fun!"
Paris and Carter have been open about their desire to have kids sometime soon, which means we could be getting a look at her baby registry in the near future.