See Every Item on Paris Hilton's Wedding Registry, Including $1,845 Caviar-Vodka Set And $4,885 Vase

Watch : Paris Hilton Sends "Love" to Britney Spears at NYFW

Paris Hilton really said go big or go home!

The reality star and heiress knows exactly what she wants her friends and family to give her as they celebrate her upcoming marriage to Carter Reum... And, obviously, that includes a $1,845 caviar-vodka set and $4,885 Baccarat crystal vase.

Paris' wedding gift registry appears to highlight her expensive taste, as she's choosing only the best for her home with Carter, who popped the question in February.

According to her wedding registry at Gearys Beverly Hills, Paris is asking guests for a host of crystal home decor items, as well as a sterling silver Buccellati picture frame ($3,200), Baccarat candleholder shaped like a lamp ($1,220) and Baccarat crystal bear figurine ($370).

Among the essentials that will be stocking her kitchen are a walnut Christofle MOOD Party Tray ($985), Buccellati Dahlia flower-shaped dish ($650), William Yeoward Crystal Caprice caviar server ($1,000), Baccarat champagne glass set ($990) and Christofle champagne cooler ($860) to match.