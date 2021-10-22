Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Mark Cuevas has even more reason to look forward to 2022.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Love Is Blind reality star confirmed to E! News that he and fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second child together.
Nearly six months ago, Mark and Aubrey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace Anthony. Mark wrote in the birth announcement, "Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"
And though Ace is still very young, the couple told People they're excited to have two kids under the age of two. They gushed, "We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022."
By this time next year, the couple will be married. On Friday, Mark wrote on his Instagram Story that they've set the date for September 2022, meaning their babies will get to take part in the celebration.
The Love Is Blind star popped the question in November 2020, the same day they announced that Aubrey was expecting a boy. At the time, Mark told People that the proposal took "about a month's worth of planning and coordinating trying to make sure Aubrey didn't catch on to the surprise."
"I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal," he shared. And when it came to the big moment, he got down on one knee with a personally designed emerald cut diamond engagement ring.
Prior to dating Aubrey, Mark was engaged to Love Is Blind co-star Jessica Batten, who left him at the altar. He went on to date fellow co-star Lauren Chamblin, but she broke up with him in May after he allegedly started dating other women.