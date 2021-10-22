Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Mark Cuevas has even more reason to look forward to 2022.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Love Is Blind reality star confirmed to E! News that he and fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second child together.
Aubrey is due to give birth in March. Nearly six months ago, she and Mark welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace Anthony. And they might not be done having kids.
"We are beyond blessed to be able to welcome our second child," the couple told E! News in a statement, "and we look forward to letting life take its natural course in growing our family."
Aubrey said, "This pregnancy is definitely not as easy as Ace was (being more tired and nauseous now) with completely different cravings. But cravings aside I am so thankful and excited for our family and the love we continue to create."
Mark added, "Mark: As our family continues to grow, I myself become more and more thankful in the life we have created. Being a father has truly been a blessing and welcoming our second child is going to be amazing along with having two kids back to back and still not getting enough sleep."
The couple also told People they're excited to have two kids under the age of two. They gushed, "We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022."
By this time next year, the couple will be married. On Friday, Mark wrote on his Instagram Story that they've set the date for September 2022, meaning their babies will get to take part in the celebration.
The Love Is Blind star popped the question in November 2020, the same day they announced that Aubrey was expecting a boy, with a custom-designed emerald cut diamond engagement ring. The two already have their wedding venue booked, the couple told E! News.
Prior to dating Aubrey, Mark was engaged to Love Is Blind co-star Jessica Batten, who left him at the altar. He went on to date fellow co-star Lauren Chamblin, but she broke up with him in May after he allegedly started dating other women.