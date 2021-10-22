The Stars of Insecure Tease What's to Come in the Final Season

Watch : "Insecure" Cast Tease Final Season: Exclusive

We'll be kicking back with Insecure one last time.

Sunday, Oct. 24, marks the critically acclaimed comedy's fifth and final season. So while covering the red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz asked Issa Rae and company to tease what's to come for the show's final run.

According to the Insecure star and co-creator, season five has ended on her terms: "This season is just really about growth. It's, like, the reckoning of their internal, you know, journeys—and I hope that people can see themselves in these characters."

Co-star Yvonne Orji expressed a similar sentiment, teasing that the last season will go out on top. As for how the viewers will feel? "Our fans are very hard to please," she shared. "So they may be like, 'Nah!' Just because they mad—they still mad we not giving them an hour episode."

On what's to come for her character Molly, the Nigerian-born actress stayed tight-lipped, noting that there's "closure all around."