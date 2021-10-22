Amanda Knox Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Christopher Robinson

Watch : Brian McGinn Recalls Meeting the Real "Amanda Knox"

Amanda Knox is officially a mom—and has been for months.

The New York Times reports that the podcaster wanted to keep the arrival her daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson under wraps for the sake of privacy. Author Jessica Bennet writes that Amanda was worried about the headlines the birth would cause, with the new mom telling her, "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on [my daughter's] head."

Now that the secret is out, Amanda and husband Christopher Robinson, who wed in 2018, are relieved. "I will say I'm excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom," the 34-year-old author explains. "'Cause it's like, my brain is just there."

The NYT spoke to Amanda about her pregnancy and the 10th anniversary of her release from an Italian prison. In 2009, Amanda was wrongfully convicted of her British roommate Meredith Kercher's murder, along with her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito.