The MixtapE! Presents Khalid, Sebastián Yatra, Aly & AJ and More New Music Musts

On Friday, Oct. 22, Khalid finally gave followers a tease of the fresh tunes he's working on for his EP and album with the track "Present."
"I feel like over the past two years dealing with the pandemic, I had to live with myself a lot for the first time. No distractions, none of my friends, not even my occupation, my job," Khalid shared on Apple Music 1 when reflecting on his upcoming music. "So, I really feel like I've been taking time to just zone in on doing what I want to do and making music that I want to do."
Another highly anticipated return to music is Kenny G, who is preparing for his first album in nearly six years. His latest song made our playlist for the weekend of Oct. 22–24. See even more new music picks below.
Sebastián Yatra—"Tacones Rojos"
Bring on the feel-good music! Sebastián is ready to debut another wave of fresh music starting with his new pop single. "The song was inspired by morning rays of light that enter through your window and can totally take you to a new and happy, inspired place," Sebastián explained. As a bonus, fans received a new music video starring Spanish actress Clara Galle.
Duran Duran feat. Tove Lo—"Give It All Up"
Your favorite '80s rock band teamed up with the artist behind huge hits like "Talking Body" and "Habits" for an emotional song that will make you want to dance and cry. "It was such an honor for me to join these legends on this amazing album and tune," Tove Lo shared. "Getting to sing along to Simon Le Bon's voice was pretty surreal. I'm also a big fan of Erol Alkan, so I was very excited when I heard he was producing the track!"
Aly & AJ—"Am I Right"
The powerhouse duo released their '80s-synth-inspired track, which encourages mental health awareness in a judgment-free environment. "Sometimes it's hard to ask ourselves if we are in a healthy headspace," Aly & AJ shared. "This song asks that question very simply without the implications of judgment getting in the way."
Khalid—"Present"
As excitement continues to grow for Khalid's forthcoming EP, Scenic Drive, and his upcoming album, the artist is releasing a new single that will delight loyal fans. "Presence is something that I learned and I've grasped dealing with the pandemic. I've learned how to be more present," Khalid shared on Apple Music 1. "You create all these goals, you create this anxiety because you feel like you have to achieve every single one that you set. But in reality, when you take things step by step, it allows it to be way more rewarding when you get there."
Mackenzie Porter—"Heaven Heard Me"
As her current single with Dustin Lynch titled "Thinking Bout You" continues to climb the charts, Mackenize is ready to release a real heart-warmer. "'Heaven Heard Me' is a song I wrote about my husband, Jake [Etheridge]," she shared. "I'm a person who always feels unsettled and anxious, and Jake is the person who quiets that in me. I hope when you hear this song that it makes you think about your 'person.' I love writing sad songs, but sometimes you just have to write what's right in front of you."
Kenny G—"Emeline"
Guess who's back? The saxophone legend announced that his first new album in nearly six years will hit shelves in December. His new single gives a preview of what fans can expect. "'Emeline' is someone who is very dear to me and my family and encompasses the many different feelings that are part of this song. Melancholy, yet hopeful, with moments of tension but ultimately peaceful," Kenny explained. "These feelings were experienced by so many during this last year and I hope this song can help remind everyone that there is peace on the horizon."
Train—"Mittens"
It's time to get in the festive spirit! Train's new original holiday song coincides with the announcement of the new Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, starring front man Pat Monahan. Snuggle up and enjoy!
