Lori Harvey Weighs In on Dad Steve Harvey's New Status as a "Style Icon"

Steve Harvey is the Internet's latest obsession.

More specifically, it's the Family Feud host's fashion glow-up that everyone on social media is buzzing about. As several viral posts have pointed out, Steve seemed to have recently traded his oversized suits for bold ensembles and outfits straight from the runways. Perhaps daughter Lori Harvey assisted with the makeover?

According to the 24-year-old model herself, that's actually not the case! In conversation with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley on Oct. 22, Lori exclusively revealed how her father was able to elevate his look.

"I would like to take credit, but he actually has my best friend as a stylist, Elly Karamoh," Lori explained. "He has completely transformed him, he's like a new style icon. He's feeling himself. You can't tell him anything right now."

While she can't say the transformation was her idea, Lori can take responsibility for Steve's glowing complexion!