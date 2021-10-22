Alec Baldwin's Co-Star Jensen Ackles Shared Insight into Film's Gun Practices Before Fatal Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Several days before Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film Rust, his co-star Jensen Ackles talked to fans about how he was coached about safe usage of a firearm for the movie.

The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 21. Hutchins, the Western movie's photography director, was airlifted to a hospital and later died of her wounds. The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the shooting and was treated at a medical center before being released. Baldwin has said he is cooperating with a police investigation into the "tragic accident."

Appearing at a Supernatural convention in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 16, Ackles, who starred on all 15 seasons of the series until its 2020 finale, talked to fans about his experience preparing for Rust. He spoke about how the armorer, or weapons specialist typically responsible for firearms and firearms safety on a filming set, taught him how to use a gun for the film.