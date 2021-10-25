How Below Deck's Eddie Lucas & Rachel Hargrove Handled Captain Lee's Absence

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Not the captain they were expecting.

Below Deck season nine kicks off tonight with a bit of a surprise to the crew of My Seanna: Captain Lee Rosbach is absent due to a medical "condition."

"Mostly when I first hear he wasn't going to be there I was concerned," First Officer Eddie Lucas told E! News exclusively. "I was worried about his health and worried about what was going on. This is the second season in a row where he wasn't there at the very beginning and so I was just worried that something was wrong. And since he wasn't there at all I was worried about the severity of the health issues this time, so definitely concerned about that. There was the issue of now I've got a new captain that I've gotta learn and prove myself to and kind of understand his ways of doing things and that's difficult to work with sometimes."

Eddie admits he was in a "little bit of a panic at first" having to get used to Captain Sean Meagher's leadership style.